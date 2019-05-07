Gerald Eugene Tassin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at the age of 78. Gerald was born in New Orleans, LA on August 13th, 1940 to Bessie and Magnes Tassin. He was lovingly married to the late Marie Mary Silvy Tassin for 45 years. Gerald was a longtime resident of Laplace, LA and the owner and operator of Taxi 1293 for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Magnes and Bessie Tassin, wife, Marie Tassin, and brother, Mike Tassin. He is survived by his daughter, Sharlee Marie Tassin-Meyer, granddaughter, Amber Tassin Meyer, sister, Sharlee Tassin Holbrook (Tim), brother, Steve Tassin (Lissette), and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10th at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM with a Funeral Mass to begin at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Saint John Memorial Gardens, 2205 W Airline Hwy, Laplace, LA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019