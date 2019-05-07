The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Tassin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Eugene Tassin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Eugene Tassin Obituary
Gerald Eugene Tassin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at the age of 78. Gerald was born in New Orleans, LA on August 13th, 1940 to Bessie and Magnes Tassin. He was lovingly married to the late Marie Mary Silvy Tassin for 45 years. Gerald was a longtime resident of Laplace, LA and the owner and operator of Taxi 1293 for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Magnes and Bessie Tassin, wife, Marie Tassin, and brother, Mike Tassin. He is survived by his daughter, Sharlee Marie Tassin-Meyer, granddaughter, Amber Tassin Meyer, sister, Sharlee Tassin Holbrook (Tim), brother, Steve Tassin (Lissette), and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10th at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM with a Funeral Mass to begin at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Saint John Memorial Gardens, 2205 W Airline Hwy, Laplace, LA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now