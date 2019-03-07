Gerald F. Oubre, 83, died peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Luling. He was a devout catholic and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church of Luling. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA. He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Dupont (Dale); step son, Michael Lauve (Jeanette); step daughter, Wanda Candies (Michael); brothers, Horace Oubre Jr., Joseph Oubre; sisters, Mary Ann Landeche, Madeline McClammy; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura M. Oubre; second wife, Lorna M. Oubre; step son, Leonard Lauve Jr.; parents, Horace Oubre Sr. and Beatrice Oubre and sister, Catherine Landeche. Gerald was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Special thanks to for his caregiver, Tracie Stevenson for her excellent care and compassion; also thanks to Ochsner St. Charles Hospital and the first responders. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019