On March 3, 2019 at the age of 67, Gerald James Lewis "Jerry" went home to be with the Lord. Jerry was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jerry graduated from Holy Cross High class of 1969 and Louisiana State University class of 1973, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Theta (PKT) fraternity. Jerry was a charter member of St. Luke the Evangelist where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Men's Club where he was known for his famous jambalaya. Jerry also enjoyed cooking for the high school program at St. Luke's. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister for 40 years. Jerry was devoted to and is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Melanie Natal Lewis, his two sons, Jay (Michelle) and Joey (Brittani). He was known as Poppie to his four grandchildren, Brie, Grayson, Gracelyn, and Greenleigh. He is also survived by his older brother Bob Lewis (Sheryl) and his nephew Bobby. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sibyl Lewis. Jerry worked with Miller Brewing Company as a driver/salesman and was Draught Manager for Anheuser Busch in New Orleans. He retired from there in 1999. Since then, Jerry and his brother Bob have been owners of Lewis Trailer Sales in Louisiana and Mississippi. Jerry lived his life by his favorite Bible Verse, 1 Corinthians 13:13, "so faith, hope, and love remain, but the greatest of these is love." Visitation will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12:00 O'clock noon. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery #2 in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Luke the Evangelist on his behalf. (910 Cross Gates Blvd. Slidell, LA 70461). Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019