The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Mercadel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Michael Mercadel Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Michael Mercadel Sr. Obituary
Gerald Michael Mercadel Sr., a retired Brick Mason, was born May 22, 1942 in New Orleans Louisiana to Marcel Mercadel and Florence T. Mercadel-Magee. He leaves to cherish his memory children Gerald, Jude (Lillie), Marcell, Chris, Steven Mercadel, Javon White and Monique (Jason) Mercadel Myles; sixteen grandchildren; siblings Raymond (Yvonne), Ramona Brisco (Albert), Florence, Anthony (Jean), Ronald (Joyce), Armond (Carol), Henry, Allen (Gail), Gloria Boulieu (Rudolph), Charmaine Brown, Doreen Polk and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70116, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services
Download Now