|
|
Gerald Michael Mercadel Sr., a retired Brick Mason, was born May 22, 1942 in New Orleans Louisiana to Marcel Mercadel and Florence T. Mercadel-Magee. He leaves to cherish his memory children Gerald, Jude (Lillie), Marcell, Chris, Steven Mercadel, Javon White and Monique (Jason) Mercadel Myles; sixteen grandchildren; siblings Raymond (Yvonne), Ramona Brisco (Albert), Florence, Anthony (Jean), Ronald (Joyce), Armond (Carol), Henry, Allen (Gail), Gloria Boulieu (Rudolph), Charmaine Brown, Doreen Polk and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70116, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019