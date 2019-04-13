Gerald Patrick Dwyer of Covington, LA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1937 in Galveston, TX to Patrick Joseph Dwyer and Hortense (Elfstrom) Dwyer. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Sharon Carlson Dwyer; his children Kevin Dwyer, Patrice Mineo (Kevin, Sr.), Timothy Dwyer, Sr. (Jeannine), Bridget Chatham (Terryl); eight grandchildren Magen Dwyer, Kevin Mineo, Jr., Jason Mineo, Kristin Mineo, Lauren Kenney, Timothy Dwyer, Jr., Jennifer Crawford, and Preston Chatham; and great-grandchildren Lily Mineo, Piper Mineo, Christian Mineo, Abigail Mineo, Madeleine Mineo, Logan Mineo, and Colton Crawford. He is also survived by his brother Michael Dwyer and his sister Denise Reaneau. Gerald is preceded in death by his sister Margie Dwyer and his parents. Gerald graduated from University of St. Thomas in Houston with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. During his time in Houston, Gerald was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gerald then later graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans with a Master's Degree in Theology and Religious Education. He worked for Bayer for over 30 years before his retirement. Gerald was a devoted husband; beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very active and enjoyed all outdoor activities. Gerald was a devout Catholic and member of St. Benedict Catholic Church for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd, Covington, LA 70435on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. A Wake will be held at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave. Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:30 PM. A Rosary will be said at 6:30 PM Tuesday evening. Visitation will resume Wednesday at St. Benedict Catholic Church, at 10:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the services in St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary