Gerald "Pete" Walter Kemp, 85, of Metairie, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Pete is a graduate of Fortier High School and Southeastern Louisiana State College, where he was a member and President of Kappa Delta Tau Fraternity. He was a member of the Louisiana National Guard and a sales manager for Lehn & Fink, where he was salesman of the year for three consecutive years. Pete belonged to AARP Chapter 2014 for many years, was a member of The Beach Club in Metairie for over 30 years where he exercised several times a week, he was also a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church for more than fifty years. After retirement, Pete and Judy enjoyed traveling with friends throughout the U.S. and Europe including taking many cruises. Pete was a devoted family man and will be missed by all. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Sherwood Kemp, his children Elizabeth "Beth" K. Martin, (Steve), Peter S. Kemp, (Angela), and Jane K. Estrade; nine grandchildren, Kerilyn Knowles, (Jared), Ashley Martin, Emily Martin, Jessica Dodd, (Cody), Monique Buquet, Nathan Buquet, (Andrea), Herman Buquet, Cody Estrade and Ella Estrade; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Martin, Liam Knowles, Adalyn Knowles, Logan Kemp, Christina Dodd, Alyzabeth Buquet and Riley Buquet. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 3412 Haring Road, Metairie, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 507 Upstream Street, New Orleans, LA 70123 or Ochsner Clinic Foundation, 1514 Jefferson Highway, B.H. 607, New Orleans, LA 70121. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 14, 2019