Geraldine "Gerry" James Kirby, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Gerry is survived by her eight children with the late Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr.: Debbie Calogero Applebaum (Bobby), David (Gina), Pascal III, Elizabeth, Thomas (Lindsey), Michael (Amanda), Stephen (Kym), and Gerald Calogero; grandchildren Sarah and Benjamin Applebaum, Alex, Andrew, Mark, Caroline, Lauren, Mason, and Jack Calogero, and Joli Moss; great-granddaughter Estelle Grace Calogero; sisters Shirley Cope and Marian Bourgeois, brother-in-law Donald Bourgeois, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Daniel J. Kirby; her husband Hon. Frank Shea; parents Arthur James and Eleanor Lacombe James; brother Julius "Red" James; and sisters Nellie Weaker and Eloise Landry. A lifetime New Orleanian, Gerry grew up in the French Quarter and attended St. Louis Cathedral Elementary School and Holy Angels Academy. She excelled in athletics and academics. As a young woman, before marriage and motherhood, Gerry worked at New Orleans Retailers Credit Bureau. As a young mother, she could be found most nights at the baseball field or the basketball court, where she enjoyed watching her children play sports. Gerry was an excellent cook who was most comfortable cooking for an "army" of friends and family. She loved to see them enjoy her food, and would often ask "c'est bon?" as did her beloved mother of French ancestry. Gerry adored her grandchildren, who will miss their "Gigi. In 1998, Gerry married Dan Kirby. They enjoyed traveling abroad, entertaining, and spending time in their home and garden. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Margaret's at Mercy for their care and attention. We are especially grateful for the support and friendship of our mother's caregiver, Althea Irvin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Michael's Special School, www.stmichaelspecialschool.com The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.