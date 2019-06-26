The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Geraldine Allyene McCall Obituary
Geraldine Allyene McCall was called home to rest by God on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Jim and Pearl McCall; Sister of Issac and Jim McCall and the late Hollis, Joe, Hardie and Ishom McCall, Arsence, Irene, Clara, Essie and Orea. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Betty McCall, nieces, Willye Jean (Robert Turner), Sandra Cordier, Hilda McCall, Delonda (Michael Malone) Latacha Turner, Lasonja Washington, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, Rev. Charles Morris Daniels and the Christian Mission Church Family. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Christian Mission Baptist Church, all neighboring churches; president, officers and members of Southern General Missionary Baptist Association and National Baptist Fellowship Churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1477 North Robertson Street, Rev. Charles Morris Daniels, pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
