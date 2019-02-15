Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Bertha "Gerrye" (Nunez) Breaux. View Sign

Geraldine "Gerrye" Bertha Nunez Breaux, 81, of Gretna, Louisiana, passed away on January 18, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Geraldine Nunez Breaux was born to Earl Joseph Nunez and Bertha Coleman Nunez on January 13, 1938. She was married to Victor Breaux. She graduated from Gretna High School with honors. She worked as a hair stylist for thirty-five years. She was involved in numerous clubs, civic originations, leagues. She received numerous awards and achievements. Geraldine Nunez Breaux is preceded in death by Victor Breaux, William Andrew Burke, Jr. her parents, Earl Joseph Nunez and Bertha Coleman Nunez Barattini, John Barattini, her son, Timothy Richard Burke, and her sister, Jacqueline Nunez Wildhaber. Geraldine Nunez Breaux is survived by her children, William Burke III, Stephen Burke and his wife, Kellona, Barry Burke, Sr. and his wife, Karen, Colleen Burke, Tracie Burke, and by her sisters, Patricia Nunez Giacona and her husband, Corrado Giacona II, Vera Nunez and her husband, David Kronewetter, fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous other nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday February 21 at God's House with Pastor Chip Radke of God's House, officiating. The family of Gerry Nunez Breaux wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Tampa Hospital for the extraordinary care of our beloved mother.

