Geraldine Brown "Toosie" was born June 24, 1942 in New Orleans, La. She was later raised in Gretna, La. Geraldine had many hobbies such as sewing and decorating, but her specialty was cooking. In her early ages she became a gourmet chef at A&G Cafe'. Soon after, she spent her time traveling the world, and would later become a homemaker. In 1994 she began working for the Jefferson Parish school board retiring in 2009. On March 20, 2019, she died peacefully at her home in Gretna, Louisiana at the age of seventy-six (76). She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Reese Hollerman Sr., her sister, Mercedes Taylor, her brother, Reese Hollerman Jr., and her grand-daughter, Nechelle Williams. She is survived by her twelve (12) children: Deserlynn Ard (Michelle Ard), Darryl, Ronald, Terry (Lula), Kevin, Debbie, Tanyia, Nyree, Yalanis and Jeannine Brown (Charley lll), Helen Lane, Aleisha Bryant (Ellis Bryant), Her Brother, Hillary Hollerman (Verna Hollerman) , her sister , Bernadine Hollerman, her twenty-six (26) Grandchildren, her twenty-two (22) Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family as well as her friends, Lillie Richerson, Oliver Henry and Earline Mitchell. Her funeral service will be held at Murray Henderson Funeral Home: 1209 Teche Street New Orleans, La 70114 on March 30, 2019. Service will begin at 10 am preceded by an 8 am visitation. Interment held at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery, Avondale, La. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

