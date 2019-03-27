The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Vicknair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Duhe Vicknair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Duhe Vicknair Obituary
Geraldine Duhe Vicknair passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of LaPlace. Geraldine and her husband Dan were the owners and operators of Snake Farm of LaPlace. Beloved wife of 59 years to Sidney "Dan" "Polly" Vicknair. Loving mother of Lawrence E. Vicknair, Sandra A. Vicknair, Glen D. Vicknair, Johnny H. Vicknair (wife, Victoria) and the late Sidney Vicknair. She was the grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Lawrence Duhe and Amy Richoux Duhe. Sister of Beverly D. Sutton (husband, Leonard), Wilbert Duhe (wife, Beverly), and the late Lawrence Duhe and Raymond Duhe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now