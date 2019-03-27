|
|
Geraldine Duhe Vicknair passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of LaPlace. Geraldine and her husband Dan were the owners and operators of Snake Farm of LaPlace. Beloved wife of 59 years to Sidney "Dan" "Polly" Vicknair. Loving mother of Lawrence E. Vicknair, Sandra A. Vicknair, Glen D. Vicknair, Johnny H. Vicknair (wife, Victoria) and the late Sidney Vicknair. She was the grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Lawrence Duhe and Amy Richoux Duhe. Sister of Beverly D. Sutton (husband, Leonard), Wilbert Duhe (wife, Beverly), and the late Lawrence Duhe and Raymond Duhe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019