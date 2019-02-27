The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Geraldine Williams
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Geraldine Grubbs Williams, age 86 passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Ernest Grubbs and Amanda Avery Grubbs. Beloved Mother of Carol Grubbs, Percy, Jr. sand Mary Williams. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Royal Sonesta Hotel, Hotard Coaches, West Jefferson Health Care and Nazareth Inn Apartments are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 noon. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME, INC in charge (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
