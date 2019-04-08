Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Hymel Becnel. View Sign

Geraldine Hymel Becnel, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Pearl at Jamestown in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was 88 years old. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Marlene B. and Jeffrey Jenkins, Allison B. and Keith Trosclair, Elizabeth B. and Alex Folse, Jennifer B. and Paul Scioneaux, Jr, four sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne J. and Jane W. Becnel, Dean M. and Lona F. Becnel, Joseph L., Jr. and Connie A. Becnel, and Jude G. and Lisa W. Becnel. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren, sisters Francis H. Poirrier and Elaine H. Troxclair and sisters in law Lucy Mae Becnel Falgoust and Velma H. Becnel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lloyd Becnel, Sr., infant great-grandson Luca Mathew Scioneaux, her parents, Dozillia Hymel and Marie Waguespack Hymel, her in-laws Pierre L. Becnel, Jr. and Antoinette Chenier Becnel, her siblings and spouses Donald and Marjorie Hymel, Richard and Ann Hymel, Huey "Mike" and Ella Mae Hymel, and Russel and Doris Hymel, Marguerite H. and Paul Bourgeois, Leonie T. Hymel, Elsie H. and Noel Zeringue, Irma H. Marchadie, Rowena H. and Ray Labat, Faye H. and Paul Troxclair, and brothers in law Louis Poirrier, Stanley Troxclair, Daniel Becnel and Ray Falgoust. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Philip Catholic Church and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She was a committed adorer for the Adoration Chapel, a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Catechist for Religion class and sang in the choir for many years at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Vacherie Lions Club. She enjoyed cooking for her family especially Sunday morning coffee and breakfast. Nothing brought her more joy than visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA 8:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the excellent staff at The Pearl at Jamestown and Hospice in His Care in Baton Rouge, LA for all their love, kindness and support over the last year. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church Building Fund or at alz.org. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

