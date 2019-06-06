Mr. Gerard August Scavo of New Orleans, Louisiana passed away at age 78 on June 04, 2019 at his home. Mr. Scavo was born on October 17, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Catherine Salma (Schettler) Scavo and the late Pascal Scavo. Gerard attended Louisiana State University in New Orleans (now University of New Orleans) prior to beginning a 32-year career with D.H. Holmes as Head of Store Design and retiring at age 49. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan (Scavo) Herring and partner Kenneth Walker. Gerard is survived by his lifetime partner of 40 years, James F. Hochadel; his nephew Bruce Herring (Sandy); and nieces Cathy Doiron (Malcolm), Susan Dobson (Bruce) and Deborah Johnson (Mark). He was a member of Krewe of Amon-Ra and reigned as King Amon-Ra XLV in 2011. Gerard enjoyed traveling; visiting Europe, Africa, South America, Canada and Mexico. For 22 years he visited Frederick, MD several times a year. He was an avid gardener. His garden was included in the Recovered Gardens Tour sponsored by the New Orleans Botanical Garden in 2007 and was featured in the February 2008 Slate article The Gardens That Care Forgot. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 08 June 2019 from 2 – 4 PM at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary