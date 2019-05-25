Gerard "Jerry" Henry Harris, born May 27, 1966, passed from this life to his eternal reward on May 23, 2019. Jerry was the beloved son of Joyce Hauck Harris and the late Eugene "Buddy" Harris, Sr. He is survived by his mother, his brothers and sisters Theresa Harris Maquar (Ray), Eugene Harris, Jr. (Mei), Stephen Harris (Lucienne), Rodney Harris (Jolie) and Diane Harris Palmer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Katherine Maquar Daugherty (Michael), Michelle Harris Gall (Ryan), Rebecca Maquar Evans (Scott), Eugene "Bo" Harris III (Candace), Stephen Harris, Jr. (Leslie), Jonathan Maquar (Monique), Brian Harris, John Palmer, Jr., Greg Harris, Rachel Harris, Mary Palmer, Christopher Harris, Alexis Daugherty, Evan Daugherty, Hailey Daugherty, Sebastian Gall, Charlotte Gall, Connor Evans, Liam Evans, Juniper Harris and Archie Harris; his cousins: Brother Harold Harris SC, Stanley Harris, Jr. (Susan), Brenda McConnell (Bob) and Jayne McGee (Michael); and many friends. He was preceded in death by his niece Elizabeth Harris. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Harahan, La. In his early years, he was an avid swimmer on the Riverside Country Club swim team and was a member of the State Championship tennis team at Jesuit High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Our Lady of Holy Cross College. He loved reading, music and was an accomplished cook. One of his hobbies was writing poetry, which have become treasures to his family. He was a parishioner at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Harahan and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in New Orleans. He had the privilege of participating in religious pilgrimages to Lourdes, France, to Medjugorje, Bosnia and to Knock, Ireland. Jerry was very devoted to his Catholic faith. His greatest pleasure was being with his family, especially his many nieces and nephews, and celebrating family events and holidays together. Jerry was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family and those who knew him. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Rita of Cascia Church in Harahan. Visitation will begin at 10:30 with a funeral mass to follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Metairie. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019