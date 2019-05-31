Gerard J. Munster passed away on February 6, 2019 at his home in Metairie, LA at age 67. He is predeceased by his parents Christopher C. Munster Sr. and Marie Lamare Munster, brother Christopher C. Munster Jr. and sister Ann Hudson (Clifton). Survived by his wife Jane "Toni" Munster, sons Troy and Keith and daughter Roxanne, brother Larry (Lura), sisters Dianne Exsterstein (Melvin) and Joan Knox (Jerry). Also six grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Gerard was born and raised in New Orleans and graduated Warren Easton High School. A private graveside service was held at the family tomb in Lafayette Cemetery No. One.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019