The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
For more information about
German Mejia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for German Mejia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

German Andony Mejia


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
German Andony Mejia Obituary
German Andony Mejia, age 24, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1994 in Yoro, Honduras. He is survived by his parents, Jerman Mejia and Maria Del Carmen Garcia Mejia, his sisters, Gissel Mejia (Edgar Barahona), Wendy Mejia, and a brother, Henry Mejia. He came from Honduras in 2012 to the United States to help his family back home, with the hope of having a better future. He was a respectful person, and a dedicated worker. He especially loved being with his dogs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be forever in our hearts; may he rest in peace. A Visitation will be held on March 1, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now