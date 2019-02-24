German Andony Mejia, age 24, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1994 in Yoro, Honduras. He is survived by his parents, Jerman Mejia and Maria Del Carmen Garcia Mejia, his sisters, Gissel Mejia (Edgar Barahona), Wendy Mejia, and a brother, Henry Mejia. He came from Honduras in 2012 to the United States to help his family back home, with the hope of having a better future. He was a respectful person, and a dedicated worker. He especially loved being with his dogs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be forever in our hearts; may he rest in peace. A Visitation will be held on March 1, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary