Gerta Elizabeth Feitenhansl Skinner passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 88. Born March 3, 1930 in Mies, Czechoslovakia. She is preceded in death by her Parents Alfreda Tarnovsky Feitenhansl and George Feitenhansl; Grandparents Josf and Maria Albina Tarnovsky; Daughter Ester "Libby" Clark Blackmon; first husband, Willis Clark and second husband, Henry Skinner. She is survived by her daughters Linda Joan Clark Zapf (John), Carol Ann Clark, Yolanda Diana Skinner (Kris Clulee); son Harry Ronald Clark (Donna); Son-in-law Michael Backmon; grandchildren Cynthia Diane Baxley (Kevin), Gary Lee Cobb, Mary Katherine Boehm (Andrew), Robert Smith, III (Pete), Kristy Lea Elmore Gordon (John), Marci Elizabeth Elmore Rivera, Trevor McKinley Clark (Elizabeth), Halie Marie Clark O'Farrell (Casey), Tyler Ronald Clark (Stacy), Holli Danielle Soileau, Brandi Nichole Soileau, Taylor Boneau, Kelvin Clulee, Zachary Clulee, Alivia Blackmon and Amanda Blackmon (Ryan); great-grandchildren Joshua Cobb, Tristen Elmore, Kaid Boehm, Aislin Boehm, Gracie Smith, Anna Klaire Knighton, Jalen Rivera, Sarah Gordon, Evan Clark, Ellie Clark, Leva Clark, and Henry Clark. Gerta had no siblings but she had Maria, a live-in nanny, cook and childhood friend. Gerta lived a very happy childhood. She was a spirted child giving her parents and Maria many challenges and laughs. Gerta was very good at learning languages early on. She loved Latin most. Her mastery of English is what helped her family gain safe passage out of Czechoslovakia when all ethnic Germans living there were forced to leave their homes by the Russians and the Czechs. Gerta was a translator for the American military. The American's helped Gerta's family evacuate Czechoslovakia as the Russians were moving in. All they could pack was a pillowslip for each person with belongings they wanted to take with them as they left. Many of Gerta's child hood friends and other members of her family did not make it out and were executed. Her family was fortunately invited to stay in a friend's house in Germany. Her mom, dad, herself and Maria shared one bedroom for a time. Gerta was a girl of only 14 at the time. She and her family had to leave a beautiful two-story stone house and all it's contents to the Communists. Her Father, a professor, had to leave his job and his prized bee hives and fruit trees. Most of her time in Germany after that was taken up by schooling and reestablishing a place to live in post WWII Germany. Gerta had two marriages. Both were military men, so Gerta lived in many places including: Nuremberg, Frankfurt and Wurzburg, Germany. She also lived in the Portuguese Azores for a time. In the states Gerta lived in Delaware, New York, Georgia, Mississippi and California. She moved to the New Orleans area with her second husband in 1961 and never left. Gerta was an accomplished ballroom dancer. She had no formal training she learned on her feet. Hank (Henry Skinner, her second husband) and her won many dance contests in the NOLA area. Gerta had been a member of the "Red Hats Society". She participated in the outings and activities wth the group. She loved going to the different restaurants in the NOLA area and was even stuck in the elevator at Landry's restaurant once when it malfunctioned. She helped keep some of the other members calm and joked as they had to crawl out through a small opening between floors. Gerta was a strong-willed determined woman, who was good at making things happen. She loved to shop and never left the house unless she was "dressed to the nines". Matching shoes, purse, and earrings were all essential. Gerta had bright blue-green eyes and a beautiful smile. She was willing and loved to experience new adventures and loved to be the life of the party/ center of attention. Gerta showed great bravery, resilience and strength throughout her life. Gerta's sparkling spirit will be missed by many. Gerta was part of the Willed Body Program with the Bureau of Anatomical Services LSU Health Sciences Center. There will be a celebration of life program to honor Gerta's life and not a traditional funeral service. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate Gerta's life on Sunday, April 28th at the Gretna Cultural Center 740 4th Street Gretna, Louisiana. The program starts at 2:00 pm. People will be invited to speak to add to the program and we will end with a second line in honor of Gerta's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the and COPD Foundation in Gerta's name at 1-800-LUNGUSA or https://www.lung.org/ Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019