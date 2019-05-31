Gertrude Braden Bischoff went home to God on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late George R. Bischoff, Jr. Loving Mother of Robert George Bischoff, William Earl Bischoff (Denise), and Barry John Bischoff (Jeannie). Proud Grandmother of Matthew Aaron Bischoff (Lori), Mallory Bischoff White (Alex) and Daniel George Bischoff. Loving Daughter of the late Earl Braden and Georgiana Grieff Braden. (Deceased) Sister to Evelyn Braden Ermon (Deceased) and Evelyn's husband Charles Ermon (Deceased) and their three children Sonny Ermon (Deceased) Carol Ermon Meyer - deceased (Eddie) and Cheryl Ann Ermon (A close niece) Sister-In-law of Thais Foster Abram and Aunt to Herbert Foster (Marsha) and Shelley Price (Ray) and their Children and Grandchildren. Also survived by lifetime best friend, Carole S. Byrne. She will be remembered forever as a loyal and loving Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend by all that knew her. She was a very talented music director, having received her Bachelor of Music Education Degree and Loyola University. She married her high school sweetheart, George R. Bischoff, Jr. She taught for over 30 years at Mt. Carmel High School and served as the music director at St. Michaels School for 25 years, as well. Upon retiring, she spent the next 25 years creating beautiful crafts and pillowcases that were very popular at Craft Shows. (Busy Bees) Her love of crafting and travel made her retirement very enjoyable. She was an excellent teacher and well loved by her students until her death. She was affectionately known for her sense of humor, good nature and generous heart by friends and by all that knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Monday, June 3, 2019, starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019