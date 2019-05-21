Gertrude "Trudy" Carr Fiorella passed away at her home on Friday, May 17, 2019 after a long difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 74. Trudy was born to the late Hoyles and Dorothy Carr of Texarkana, TX and was the sister of the late Jeanette Carr Ferro. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Joseph Fiorella to whom she was married for over 51 years. She is survived by her only son, Mark Anthony Fiorella. After moving to New Orleans, she graduated from East Jefferson High School and retired from South Central Bell. Visitation will be held on Friday afternoon, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. Interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019