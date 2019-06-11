Gilda (Abadie Sweat) Stire, a native of New Orleans and resident of Metairie (over 45 yrs.), departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019. Proceeded in death by her late husband's Fenwick W. Stire and Silas N. Sweat, her parents Gustave Abadie, father and Forest G. Howard mother, Barry N. Sweat, son, Michael N. Sweat, grandson and Diane H. Belle, half-sister. She is survived by daughter, Linda Hawkins (Jay), grandsons Keith and Stephen Sweat, sister Eleanora "Ellie" Campo. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. In later life Gilda enjoyed spending time with her devoted long-time companion and significant other Aubry Wild. Gilda enjoyed traveling (nationally/internationally), playing duplicate bridge, was an avid reader, was a member of the Church of Christ (7th & Camp Sts.) 69+ yrs. She was an active tennis player, avid side-line sports enthusiast, pianist and enjoyed social dancing. She enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family wishes to extend appreciation and gratitude to her personal care givers, Briyon, Vinoneka, St. Joseph Hospice staff and Right at Home staff and care givers. In lieu of flowers donations to NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employers) Chapter 41 or Lighthouse for the Blind Louisiana, preferred. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary