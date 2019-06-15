The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Gillespie "DJ Big Daddy" Mark

Gillespie "DJ Big Daddy" Mark Obituary
Gillespie "DJ Big Daddy" Mark departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center at the age of 56. He was a native of Bogalusa, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Loving father of Gillsepie Terrance Bradley and Ashley Chanell Barge. Son of the late Alberta Mark. Brother of Theadow Mark, Jacqueline McGhee, and the late Debbie Mark, Glenn, Odell, Doyle, and John Mark, Sr. Gillespie is also survived by 1 grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Private services were held. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 16, 2019
