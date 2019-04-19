The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Giovanni Cosimo Ranzino passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Born one of sixteen siblings in Cefalu, Sicily to the late Gaetano Ranzino and Giuseppa DiStefano, Giovanni worked as a pastry chef, learning valuable skills in Italy and Switzerland before coming to the United States in 1966. He then worked as a baker, becoming a New Orleans staple at McKenzie's Bakery. Giovanni is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Elenora Foti Ranzino; his parents, Gaetano Ranzino and Giuseppa DiStefano; siblings, Nunzio Ranzino, Salvatore Ranzino, Antonino Ranzino, Rosina Ranzino, and Angelina Guerico. He is survived by his children, Giuseppa Bullock, Guy Ranzino, and Rose Martin (Warren, Jr.); grandchildren, Julia, Victoria, Emilia, and Giovanni Ranzino, Alicia, Jonathan and Elenora Bullock, and Warren Martin, III; siblings, Giuseppe Ranzino (Rose Marie), Iolanda Tumminello and Elvira Serio; his wonderful friend, Lena Campo, who shared so many beautiful memories with him, and whom the family is very grateful to have had in his life; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:00 am on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am in the chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Giovanni's memory to . To express condolences online, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019
