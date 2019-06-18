Girod Herbert Jackson, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his residence on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Girod earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern University and was a former teacher with Jefferson and Orleans Parish School Systems and Belle Chasse Academy. He was a Jefferson Parish Public School System Bus Owner and Operator. Beloved husband of Leslie M. Jackson. Devoted father of Girod Jackson, III, Shawn Jackson, Roderick Jackson, and Chanell Jackson. Grandfather of Arielle Williams, Raniha, Sabeon, Sydnie, Kenisha, and Kiara Jackson. Son of the late Girod, Sr. and Sadie Jackson. Brother of Merlin Jackson, Gail J. Sanders, and the late David Jackson. Godfather of Medina Draken, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of First Baptist Church of Paradis and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at First Baptist Church of Paradis 14571 Old Spanish Trail Paradis, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Lionel E. Mason, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: First Baptist Church Cemetery of Paradis- Paradis, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary