Gladys Bush Perry entered into eternal rest at Wynhoven Healthcare Center on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a native and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Gladys was a retired childcare worker with Kennedy's Child Care Center. Daughter of the late Vernon and Wilhemina Bush. Beloved sister of Vernon (Mary) Bush, Jr., Michael (Dorothy) Bush, Sr., Donald (Lucy) Bush, Sr., Rodney (Musheerah) Cambrice, Madeline Bush Johnson, Regina Bush-Gilson, and the late LeeAnn Bush Williams. Devoted aunt of Kenyatta Bush, Michael Robinson, Jr., Donald Bush, Jr., and the late Dercell Bush, Joseph Williams, and Tyrique Jupiter. Great aunt of Alayshia Payne. Niece of the late Earl Refuge. Sister in law of the late Lawrence Gilson, Jr. and Percy Johnson, also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Good Hope Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Second Good Hope Baptist Church 800 Elmira Ave. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Brian Richardson officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA . Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019