Gladys Campo passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Lilian Stein. Wife of the late Joseph Campo Jr. Surviving Sister Nathalie Hinojosa. Sister and sister in law of the late Henrietta (Stein) Ockmand and Paul Ockmand, Stuart Stein, James Stein, Bertha (Stein) Rauschkolb and Carl Rauschkolb, Alvin LeGrange, Walter Stein, and Ralph Hinojosa. Surviving sister in laws Ruth Stein (Stuart), Doris Stein (James) and Gloria Stein (Walter). Mother of Linda Blanda (Johnny) and Miriam Savoie (Dwight). Grandmother of Tammy Wright (Matt), Dwayne Savoie (Maria), Bryan Blanda (Karen), Ryan Blanda (Rachelle), and Amy Mikish (Derek). Great grandmother to, Gavin Wright, Alayna Blanda, Jenna Wright, Emily Mikish, Evan Mikish, and Josie Blanda. Step great grandmother to Wes Cortez, Maddie Johnson, and Debra Waguespack. Step great, great grandmother to Kaylee Cortez and Layla Cortez. God mother to Cynthia Stein, Jane Soileau, and Charlene McKerael. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her loving canine companion Precious, now being cared for by Tammy Townsend. She was a life-long parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish. Member of the Alter Society and Mary's Helpers. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local catholic churches for masses. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary