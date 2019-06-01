Gladys LeGlue Frederick from Westwego, Louisiana and a resident of Marrero for the last fifty years, passed away at home and entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by her father Jacob LeGlue, Sr., her grandchild Kyle Monfra and her grandparents Cleveland & Rosa Hebert-LeGlue and Claiborne and Agnes Plaisance Rodrigue. She is survived by her husband Ernest Frederick, her children Starlyn Gros (Bryant Sr.), Crystal Pontheir (Brent), Debbie Mavor (Dennis), Kathy Frederick (Kerry Monfra), Larry Frederick, Sr. (Sheila). Her grandchildren Spencer and Bryant Gros, Jr. Savannah Ponthier, Miranda Love, Lindsay Mavor (Brett Holyfield), Eric Mavor (Tabitha), Larry Frederick Jr. (Kayla), David and Carrie. Her great grandchildren Hazel, Gunner, Everett, Eric Jr., Lily, Allusion, Jeremiah, Myra, Barbara, Lucas and Melrose. Gladys is also survived by her mother Agnes Rodrique LeGlue, her sisters and brothers; Rosa Arabie (Noah/Snookum), Cynthia, Jacob Jr. (Colleen), Carl (Helen), Kurt (Lesley) and Linc LeGlue Sr. Gladys is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces and great grand-nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero. A visitation is being held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna will follow the funeral service. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary