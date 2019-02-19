Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glendora Craighead Warren. View Sign

Glendora Craighead Warren at the age of 78 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her residence in Reserve, LA. Daughter of the late Mary Artberry Ellis and John Craighead. Wife of the late Donald Charles Warren. Loving mother of Amelia Williams (Lumar) and the late Cynthia Williams Moore. Grandmother of Nathaniel, Eddie, Jermaine, Samantha Moore Williams (Cliff), and the late Lyketta Moore Ruffle (Mark). Loving sister of Edward Craighead, Harold Washington, and the late Rose Mary Holland, Donald Ray, Larry and Allen Washington, Jeffery Quiet and Brenda Louper. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A lifelong resident of St. John the Baptist Parish. Pastors, officers, and members of Tchoupitoulas Chapel Church of Reserve, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tchoupitoulas Chapel, 1022 Hwy 44, Reserve, LA. Pastor Lionel Murphy officiating. Interment in Zion Travelers Cemetery of Reserve, LA. Visitation at the above name church from 9:00a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837.

3856 Louisiana 44

Mt. Airy , LA 70076

