Glenny Brazy (Glendora Lee Wiegand McKillips Brazy) was an avid reader, gifted gardener, and accomplished tennis player. She attended McGehee School and Skidmore College. She married and with her husband was active in national politics when they campaigned for Ike Eisenhower in 1952. She lived with her husband and family in Washington, DC during his administration. She moved to Mexico City with her 3 daughters in 1956. She remarried there and lived in Mexico for the next 20 years. She was a hostess of eclectic parties which included authors, actors, artists and other expatriates. She and her husband traveled around the world and moved back to New Orleans and then to Santa Fe, New Mexico where her parties were just as eclectic as ever. She started painting seriously when she returned to New Orleans, was President of the Louisiana Watercolor Society, and moved to Santa Fe to hone her skills. Her paintings hang in homes across the US and the world. She lived a long, exciting, artistic and healthy life, and died peacefully at home, just short of her 93rd birthday. She is preceded in death by her parents Glendora Nelson and Robert Wiegand of New Orleans, her siblings Robert Nelson Wiegand and Eleanor Wiegand, her first husband, James F. McKillips, and her husband of 50 years, Jacques W. Brazy. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Glendora "Kiki" Stelly of New Orleans, Jean Youngman (Ron) of Longmont, CO, and Carlisle Connick (Pete) of Oak View, CA, as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and the last of her many adored dogs. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 4505 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA, followed by a Second Line and a Gathering in the Parish Hall to celebrate her life. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society or a . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 30, 2019

