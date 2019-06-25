Glenn J. Boquet passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 AM at the Age of 66. He is survived by his wife Karen Le Bourgeois, son Paul Boquet, and daughter Jacqueline Boquet Di Crispino, as well as his son-in-law Kevin Di Crispino and grandson, Dominic "The Magnificent" Di Crispino. Additionally, Glenn is also survived by his mother Virginia Malbrough Boquet, and his three sisters (& brother-in-laws): Melanie Boquet Pace, Laurie Boquet Dory (& Lad Dory), and Tina Boquet Fischer (& Pete Fischer). Glenn was also loved by his many nieces, nephews and cousins, and by his wife, Karen's large, loving family. Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Jerry J. Boquet. Glenn attended Brother Martin High School, and was also a graduate of Tulane University, where he later became a member of the Tulane Greenbackers Club, and developed his life-long love for Tulane football, baseball, and everything Tulane! During and after college, Glenn worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he later retired, after 35 years of service. He had a strong passion for baseball and softball, and through the years, he coached hundreds of young boys and young men, and touched many lives through this effort as "Coach Glenn." His other passions and hobbies included fishing, cooking (& testing out new recipes), a love of History, and reading. Glenn was a true raconteur, and people loved hearing his stories. He also loved the Old TCM Movies, and knew all of the movies and their stars by name. He was an old man with a young soul, had a passion for life, & and had an excellent sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. All Family & Friends are invited to attend a Visitation at 11:00 AM, with a Service to follow at 1:00 PM, on Friday 6/28/19 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home: 4900 Airline Drive, Metaire, LA 70001.Please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com to express condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary