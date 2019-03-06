On Sunday March 3, 2019, at the age of 84, Glenna Fay Pierce Randazzo departed our world. Beloved wife of and survived by her husband of 65 years, Anthony (Tony) Joseph (Randy) Randazzo. Loving mother to daughters Lydia Randazzo Hecker, Susan Elizabeth Randazzo Bankston and Emily Jane Randazzo. She also leaves her dear son-in-law Johnny M. Bankston and treasured grand-daughters Sarah Elizabeth Bankston and Jeanne Marie Bankston. Mrs. Glenna Randazzo is the daughter of the late Oreice Pierce and Eva Talley Pierce of Sun, Louisiana. She was sister to the late Janice Pierce Rivers and Oreva (Skinny) Pierce Crawford and Landis (Buck) Pierce. She is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many cousins who have been special to her. Glenna was born June 11, 1934 and grew up in Sun, Louisiana. She attended college at Southeastern Louisiana College in Hammond, LA. On December 4, 1953, she married her college beau, Randy. She became a resident of Chalmette, Louisiana for the remainder of her life. Glenna founded the Parent Teacher Club for Meraux Elementary School and brought it through into Chalmette Middle School and to Andrew Jackson High School. This organization became the Parent Teacher Association for local schools in St. Bernard Parish. Glenna was a fabulous cook and baker whose joy was caring for her family as a homemaker. She was well loved and affectionately known for her good nature and generous heart. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, March 8th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in Glenna's memory beginning at 1:00PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary