Gloria Ann Ancar Denet "Ms. Dart" departed this life on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her granddaughters' home in Biloxi, Miss. She was 88 years old and was a longtime resident of Boothville, LA. She was retired from the Plaquemines Parish School Bosrd with many years of dedicated service. Daughter of the late Marcelin and Vesta Alexis Ancar. Wife of the late Bernard Robert Denet. Beloved mother of Robert Byron (Liria) Denet and the late Terry Myles (Juanita) Denet and Dennis Wayne (Marva) Denet. Sister of the late George and Jules Ancar, Stella Parker, Catherine Duplessis and Blanche Stevens. She is also survived by her devoted granddaughter and caregiver Zeketta Denet Parker, former daughter-in-law Joyce Brown as well as 13 other grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was also predeceased by her daughters-in-law Judy Jones and Sandra LaFrance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 8968 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Father Kyle Dave Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery and Mausoleum. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119.