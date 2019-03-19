The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Denet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Ancar "Ms. Dart" Denet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Ann Ancar "Ms. Dart" Denet Obituary
Gloria Ann Ancar Denet "Ms. Dart" departed this life on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her granddaughters' home in Biloxi, Miss. She was 88 years old and was a longtime resident of Boothville, LA. She was retired from the Plaquemines Parish School Bosrd with many years of dedicated service. Daughter of the late Marcelin and Vesta Alexis Ancar. Wife of the late Bernard Robert Denet. Beloved mother of Robert Byron (Liria) Denet and the late Terry Myles (Juanita) Denet and Dennis Wayne (Marva) Denet. Sister of the late George and Jules Ancar, Stella Parker, Catherine Duplessis and Blanche Stevens. She is also survived by her devoted granddaughter and caregiver Zeketta Denet Parker, former daughter-in-law Joyce Brown as well as 13 other grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was also predeceased by her daughters-in-law Judy Jones and Sandra LaFrance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 8968 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Father Kyle Dave Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery and Mausoleum. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Family Funeral Home
Download Now