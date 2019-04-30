Gloria Block Keller born February 12, 1929, passed away April 28, 2019 at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Melvin Keller. Gloria is survived by her children, Chris, Jerry (Dana), and Darrin, Sr. (Nettie), and her grandson Darrin, Jr. (Melanie), as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Mildred Hebert Block, and her grandparents, who raised her, Arcema and Zolema Hebert. She is also preceded by two grandchildren, Joshua and Jenna Keller, and her special aunt, Irene Hebert. Gloria graduated valedictorian on Destrehan High School in 1949; she went on to work for Shell for 22 years as a secretary in the lab. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society for Sacred Heart Church in Norco, LA, served as secretary for Shell Retiree's club, and a volunteer at the Shell museum. She was also a member of the German Coast Genealogy club, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Choir and a pianist for the church as well. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being around her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, La, on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 9:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019