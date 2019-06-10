Gloria Buckley Felder entered into peace and rest at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was 88 years old and a longtime resident of Norco, Louisiana and member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She has gone to join her loving husband of 67 years, Melvin Joseph Felder, as they both Rest In Peace in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Devoted mother of the late Gary "Big G" Felder (Cindy), Geralyn Montegut (Jeffrey), Bruce "Gus" Felder (Cheryl), Karen Stoker (Ira), Donna Ciaccio (Randy), Laurie Felder, Melissa "Missy" Miller (Henry). Her legacy and memory will be cherished by her 14 grandchildren, Rachel Entremont, Jeffrey Montegut Jr, Howard Walker IV, Justin and Josh Felder, Chris and Ben Felder, Alexis, Brittany, Haley and Ally Miller, Jennifer, Lauren and Raelynn Stoker, as well as 15 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Norco, Louisiana. Interment will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Mausoleum, Destrehan, La. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary