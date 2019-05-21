The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gloria Curtis Bennett was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late William and Albirda Curtis on May 15, 1945. Gloria entered into the presence of the Lord on May 20, 2019 at 1:45 a.m. surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Senior High School, Class of 1964 and was employed by Lykes Brothers Steamship Co. and United States Postal Service. She's preceded in death by her husband the late Horace Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Aubrey Harris, Raymond, John, Berthard and Cyril Curtis. She leaves to cherish in her memory her devoted son Troy Bennett; grandchildren Jeremy, Tayla, Xhelan, Aaron, Lelani and stepdaughter Evelyn (Aaron) Shelby. Godmother of Dwain Curtis and Leonard Harris. She also leaves to cherish her memory William, Hazel (Robert), Emelda, Alvin (Jerry), Charles (Truelove), Joe, sisters-in-law Daisy and Joycelyn Curtis, Derix and Michael Bennett, the late Sherley Hadley and Mildred Bennett, brother-in-law the late Maurice Bennett, she also leaves to cherish her memory friends of the family Lynne, Martha and the late Patricia, Eva and Evelyn Curtis, she is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1228 Arts St., NOLA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Pastor Oliver Durvenay, Officiating. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 25, 2019
