Gloria Davis Rochon was born on May 15, 1925, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Martin Joseph Davis Sr. and Katie Lightel Davis. She departed this life on June 20, 2019, at home with her loving family. She had been in declining health for years due to dementia. She died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes. She was 94 years old at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her two (2) siblings Martin Joseph Davis Jr. and Leola Davis Colson. Mrs. Rochon was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. She finished ninth (9th) grade at Joseph A. Craig School in New Orleans. She dropped out of high school in the tenth (10th) grade in order to help support her family. It was during that time that she got a job as a seamstress at the Haspel Men's Clothing Factory in New Orleans. She met Francis D. Rochon Jr. at a party at her Cousin Dorothy's house. Mr. Rochon enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on June 23, 1942. During his time in the Marine Corps, Mr. Rochon wrote letters often to his parents and his future bride Gloria Davis. Mr. Rochon received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps on December 21, 1945. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Francis D. Rochon Jr. married the former Gloria Davis on February 6, 1946. They were married at Saint Peter Claver Church in New Orleans. Upon getting married, Mrs. Rochon decided to quit her job at the Haspel Men's Clothing Factory. She became a full time homemaker. She helped raise a family of three (3) sons. Their marriage lasted for fifty-three (53) years until Mr. Rochon's death at the age of 74 on May 25, 1999. In later years, Mrs. Rochon helped her daughters-in-law with their children. During Mrs. Rochon's married life, she was mostly a home body. She kept her house immaculately clean. She made an exception to get away from the home by attending social events with her husband. Mr. & Mrs. Rochon were members of the Knots Social and Pleasure Club for several years. Gloria Davis Rochon had a special talent. She loved art, and she was a self-taught artist. She was encouraged to draw & paint by her mother the late Katie Lightel Davis. Over the years she painted many paintings. She especially liked to create paintings with a New Orleans theme. On August 18, 2018, she had her first and only art show. This event took place at the Woldenberg Skilled Nursing Care Facility in New Orleans. The art show was well received. Her survivors include; three (3) sons, Francis III, Noel and Joachim Rochon; one (1) daughter-in-law Lilibeth Cagampang Rochon; seven (7) grandchildren Lilith, David, Malinda Rochon Owumi, Jason, Johanna Rochon Scott, Gabriel and Celine Rochon; twelve (12) great-grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives including nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass and Visitation at St. Maria Goretti, Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd., New Orleans on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Mass at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Louis #3 Cemetery.