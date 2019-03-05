|
Gloria Dean Bailey Smiles departed this life on Friday March 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Manuel and Eliza J. Bailey. Mother of Micheal Williams, Wanda Douglas, Herman Smiles, Joseph Smiles, Sharon Smiles Brock (Keith) and Javonda Douglas (granddaughter) and the late Terry Bailey. Sister of Doris B. Kennedy (James), Audrey B. Clements and the late Audrey B. Ceasar, Manuel L. Bailey, Joseph Bailey and Melver B. Sino Godmother of Darryl Bailey, Shelia Collins, Charlene Jones, Gary Damond and Sibyl Lee. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was the devoted friend of Joseph Lindsey and devoted cousin of Joyce B. Davis and Stanley Bailey. Thank you to Dr. Paul Verrett and staff, Dr. John Thein, St. Catherine Memorial Hospital, Hospice Specialist of Louisiana, Cobalt Rehab, Ochsner of Chalmette, Lovin Touch, Shelia Jones, Mary Ceaser, Dawn Leonard and Roxanne Bailey. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a funeral service at Chalmette Church of Christ, 200 De La Ronde Chalmette, LA 70043 on Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. with Brother Mark Lance officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment St. Bernard Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 7411 Chef Menteur Highway. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019