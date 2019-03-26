Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Dumas Robinson. View Sign

Gloria Dumas Robinson departed this earth on February 23, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Born in Natchez, MS, June 18, 1926, the ninth and last child of Dr. Albert Wood Dumas and Cornelia Harrison Dumas, she was known as "the baby" and enjoyed all the perks that came with that title. She attended Natchez Public Schools and graduated from Brumfield High School. She graduated from Dillard University in 1948 in Business Administration and began a long and successful career in business. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Marcella Dumas Huggins, Dorothy Dumas Vick, and Marjorie Dumas Lawless; brothers Dr. A. W. Dumas, Jr., Alexander P. Dumas, Michel O. Dumas, and Willard L. Dumas; and husbands, J. N. Rucker (1976) and Frank Robinson (2003). Gloria is survived by one brother, John Dumas (Claudia) of Ypsilanti, MI; cousin, Margie Smith , Seattle, WA; cousin, Thelma Williams, New Orleans; seven nephews; ten nieces; tens of great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Services: March 29, 2019, 6:00 p.m., St. Anna's Episcopal Church, 1313 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA; Interment: March 30, 2019, 12:00 Noon, Natchez City Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers: St. Anna's Episcopal Church, New Orleans; St. Michaels Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge; Natchez Children's Services, Natchez, MS. Religious Service Information St Anna's Episcopal Church

1313 Esplanade Ave

New Orleans, LA 70116

