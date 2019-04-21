Gloria "Dadie" Frey Fayard entered peacefully into heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 93. She was surrounded by her devoted son Milton and his girlfriend Debbie. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Joseph Fayard Sr. Loving mother of Milton Fayard Jr. (Debbie) and the late Patricia Fayard Weaver. Daughter of the late Joseph Henry Frey and Georgiana Jochim Frey. Sister of Opeo Frey (Lillian) and the late Joseph Frey, Viola Flores, Oswald Frey, Mathilda Frantz, Georgiana Lacayo, Pearl Roberts, Clarence Frey and Florence Bauer. Proud grandmother of Shannon Haun Orlando, Erica Ellis and Melissa Haun Smith (Gareth). Great grandmother of Georgiana Orlando, Damian Smith and Zoe Smith. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Gloria was born on July 4, 1925 in New Orleans, LA. She was a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Mandeville, LA. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed growing African Violets, creating amazing wedding cakes into works of art and teaching ceramic and porcelain doll classes. She also loved watching her New Orleans Saints and playing bingo. Her son Milton would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Heritage Manor of Mandeville and St. Catherine's Hospice, especially Whitney Marek and Lynne Kueck for their loving support, comfort and care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary