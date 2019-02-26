The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Gloria Givens "Granny" Wallace

Gloria Givens "Granny" Wallace Obituary
Gloria "Granny" Givens Wallace, age 88, a Nurse's Aide and Cosmetologist, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Wife of James Wallace Sr. Daughter of Shedrick Givens Sr. and Leola Givens Johnson. Mother of the late Doris Tanner. Preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Franklin Avenue B.C. and Marine B.C. are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8282 I-10 Service Road South from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
