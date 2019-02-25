|
|
Gloria Inez David Booth, formerly of Covington, LA passed away on Friday February 22, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1924 in Covington, LA to Louis David, Jr. and Anna Lucille Rockenschuh David. Gloria is survived by her grandson Neil David Grantham, his wife Myra, and two great-grandchildren Ivy and Cynthia. Gloria is preceded in death by her son David Booth, her daughter Lauralie Booth Grantham, her sister Evelyn Margaret David Holshouser, and her brother Albert Louis "Buck" David. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Saturday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2019