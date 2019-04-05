Gloria Isabel Flores Guyton passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Hammond, LA. She was born on August 14, 1933 in Manta, Ecuador to the late Victor Flores and Margarita Isabel Alonzo Flores. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Glenn Withrow Guyton for 15 years. She was the loving mother of Cecilia G. Carrigan (Sean), Jon C. Guyton Sr. (Julie) and the late Kathy J. Guyton. Gloria was the proud grandmother of Amanda C. Guyton and Jon C. Guyton Jr., Sean Carrigan Jr. and Bridget Carrigan; great-grandmother of Henry Guyton, Evelyn Guyton, Sean Carrigan III, Christopher Carrigan, Khloe Carrigan, Caleb Carrigan, and Maddie Carrigan. She was one of sixteen children and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and an expansive Flores family. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary