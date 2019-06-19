Gloria Jones Butler entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved mother of Bessie Johnson of Charleston, SC, Grace Mason, Gaynell Davis, Cynthia Taylor and Charles Brown. Also survived by brother Louis Jones, sister Beverly Johnson of Oakland, CA; sister in law Joyce Jones, brother in law Earl Johnson of Oakland, CA, son in law Cleophus Mason, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Gloria has a litany of friends who loved her dearly and some that she has known for more than 40 years and they have known her: Ms. Joyce Thompson, Ms. Doris Boyd, Ms. Sarah Rodriguez, and Ms. Bessie Hughes. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Butler, one sister Millie Dilworth Weathersby, and one granddaughter Joshiqua Carter. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Rapheal Jr. Way, New Orleans, LA 70113. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jamaal Weathersby, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary