Gloria LeBlanc Boesch passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the age of 93 in Slidell, La. and was born on August 4, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Trubet Boesch, Jr., her parents John and Henrietta Walter LeBlanc, her sisters and their spouses Estelle & Christopher Moss, Vera & Edward Stansbury and Mary & Adolph J. Beckendorf, Sr. She had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be on Friday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery #2, 1401 Louisa St. New Orleans, La. Donations can be made in honor of Gloria L. LeBlanc to the , 110 Veterans Blvd., Suite 160, Metairie, La. 70005. If more information is needed, please call (504) 458-1804. Internment at 1300 Prieur St., NOLA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria LeBlanc Boesch.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019