On Resurrection Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 4:00 am. Our beloved Gloria Lucielle Payne Veal passes away. Gloria was born on May 15, 1955 to the union of the late Warren A. Payne Sr. and Marietta Route Payne. She was the wife of Jesse B. Veal Jr. Mother of Charlotte Payne Garnet (PeWee), Jesse B. Veal III, Jardon Veal and Terrence Veal Sr. (Zeeda). Grandmother of Ymani Garnet, Shannon, Kyiri and Kyron Mukes, Tajara and Terrence Veal Jr. Great Grandmother of 5. Sister of Rose Ann and Warren Payne Jr., Sandra Payne Appleberry (Billy), Wendell Payne Sr. (Clara), Gwendolyn Kelly Ferrand (Chris Sr.), Warrenson A. Payne Sr. (Simone), Reginald Payne Sr. (Rosetta), Burnell Payne (Gloria), Bobbie Payne (Donna), Lucien Payne Sr. (Ernestine), Albert Payne Sr. (Grace). Sister-in-law of Deborah V. Larkin (Broderick), Michael and Reginald Veal and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She's preceded in death by her parents Warren and Marietta Payne and one brother Michael A. Payne Sr. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members St. James Methodist Church of Louisiana are invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church of Louisiana, 1925 Ursulines Avenue beginning 7 pm. Rev. Joseph A. Tilly, pastor officiating. Church visitation 4 pm until service time. Dismissal Monday, April 29, 2019 at the above named church beginning 9 am.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019
