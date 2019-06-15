Our Beloved Gloria Marie (Arsaga) Genovese, 88 yrs. young, joined her heavenly family Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was a resident of Carrollton and The Colony, Texas, for the last 14 years. Born in New Orleans, August 23, 1930, to the late Lawrence Charles Arsaga and Naomie Louise Salisbury, Gloria was a lifelong New Orleanian. She and her family evacuated the City during Hurricane Katrina and settled in North Texas to be near her sister. On October 31, 1945, at the age of 15, she married the love of her life, the late Anthony Henry Genovese, a union of 62 years until Anthony's death in 2007. Gloria was Supervisor of Hostesses at Jacob Schoen & Son for 18 years where she made many lasting friendships and comforted families during their time of grief. She was previously employed by Pfisterer Dental Lab and Tulane Shirt Factory in New Orleans, LA. Gloria was a devout Catholic and attended St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Carrollton, TX and was a resident of Evergreen at Morningstar in The Colony, TX where she lived independently until a few months ago. Gloria loved Our Lord and life, enjoyed meeting new people, and had the gift of creating lifelong friendships. Spending quality time with friends and family was extremely important and meaningful to her. She was also a diehard New Orleans Saints fan and had a great enthusiasm for football. Gloria could often be heard cheering Who Dat? for her Saints and offering advice to the coach and players from her living room sofa. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Rose L. (Estrada) Core and Marc R. Core of Frisco, TX; Granddaughter Khristian Adele Shaffer and spouse Justin Shaffer; 4 great grandchildren, Angus Delvyn Nelson, Alyxandria Adele and Colton Michael McCulley, and Delaney Leeann Burger, of Urbana, IL; and loving and caring nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her sons, Paul Lawrence Genovese and Anthony Gerald Genovese, and her husband Anthony Henry Genovese. Family and friends are invited to attend services at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, (the Original Chapel), 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70119, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Visitation at 10:15 am – 12:15 pm, followed by Mass, interment at Metairie Cemetery, All Saints Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. Flowers are welcome. Contributions may be sent to , American Liver Foundation, , or Father Selos. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary