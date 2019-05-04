Gloria Marie Bicocchi Bristol died at home May 3, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Joe Arlis Bristol. Mother of Daniel (Veronica) Bristol. Stepmother of Diana Bristol Sarnicki of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Cousin of Rosemary Biocchi Weimer of Fort Worth, Texas. Survivors also include dear friends, Alan F. Schoenberger, Albert and Germaine Jefferson, and Hieu Hoang and Diep Tran. Preceded in death by her parents, George Bicocchi and Olga Loescher Bicocchi and her brother, Louis George Bicocchi. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie for sixty years. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kenner, Louisiana for the last nineteen years. In her youth, she was a technician at Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital and a real estate agent for Zollinger Co. She enjoyed writing poetry, playing piano and composing songs. She spent many weekends and vacations in Pass Christian, Mississippi. She was a positive thinker. Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice, especially to Sister Paula Derise, O'Carm, Ms. Kim Lacombe, RN, Ms. Barbara Nye, RN Ms. Amanda Carbajal, RN, Ms. Candace Hebert, MSW, Ms. Milagros "Mimi" Calix, CNA, and also to Ms. Odessa Straughter of One Touch Sitters, Inc. for the excellent care given to her at her residence. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial held in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119 Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12:15 P.M. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. and continue until Mass time. Interment to follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greater New Orleans Foundation, 919 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019