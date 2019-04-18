Gloria Noble Pace "Grammy Glo" on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Age 89 years. Wife of the late Paul Michael Pace. Mother of Paula Pace Schmitt (the late Michael), Paul Mariano Pace (Donna), and Perry Michael Pace (Sheila). Grandmother of Melinda Hinkel, the late Marie Schmitt, Joshua Pace, Amanda Pace and Allison Pace. Great grandmother of Brittany Hinkel and Lauren Hinkel. Daughter of the late William Noble and Edna Hebert Noble Dugas. Step daughter of the late Wilfred Dugas. Sister of the late Rita Noble Schmidt and Betty Noble Michler. Step sister of the late Fritz and Warren Dugas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her family, casinos, the lottery, the Saints, football pools, scratch offs and bus trips. She was a member of the AARP and the National Honor Society. The family would like to give a special thanks to her neighbors for their kind and loving support. They were part of her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., (in Metairie Cemetery) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary