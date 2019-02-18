Gloria Riedlinger Sehrt, slipped quietly away from this life Saturday, February 16th to join her beloved "Sonny Boy," the love of her life, surrounded by her children. She was a life-long resident of Southeast Louisiana. Her life began in the old German communities along Franklin Avenue and the St. Roch market in New Orleans. She later moved to Metairie to raise six children with her late husband Frank J. Sehrt, Jr. She was 91. She is preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Hilda Riedlinger, sister Edna Riedlinger Arthur, and brother, Christopher Riedlinger. She is survived by her children David (Sherrie), Cindy (Paul), Chris (Bobby), Bill (Diane), Therese (Joe), and Paul (Andree), eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sehrt was known for her devotion to family and friends, as a caregiver to all who needed it. From the Bywater, where she grew up, to the Metairie neighborhood where she lived for sixty years, she was known as a bright and kind soul whose presence brightened the world of all who came to know her. Her home was always open and everyone was welcomed. An admirer wrote that she was "delicately steadfast, poised and so very sweet. I only wish she had written a book on how to raise kids." Another said she was "a New Orleans treasure, strong, beautiful and pure class." Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70006, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until service time. The interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary