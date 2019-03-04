The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Gloria Scioneaux Rizzuto

Gloria Scioneaux Rizzuto Obituary
Gloria Scioneaux Rizzuto passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by her son, Ralph Rizzuto and two granddaughters, Jenny and Chloe Rizzuto. She is also survived by her brother, Roland Scioneaux and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Gloria is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Batassano "Sonny" Rizzuto, and her parents, Alexander and Amelia Borne Scioneaux. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being outdoors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 6484 LA-44, Convent, LA, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM. Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial to take place at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
